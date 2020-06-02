The Hope Clinic of Pike County will not be open for the month of June. If you have any questions please call Executive Director Linda Rigsby at 740-222-4323.
Trending Now
-
Western staff uses feeding to let students know they are not forgotten
-
Pike County reports 7th and 8th COVID-19 cases
-
Deposits and deliveries: Piketon's feeding program fills a need for area families
-
PIKE COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update - Week of June 1
-
Officials urge compliance with safety requirements as Ohio reopens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.