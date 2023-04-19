Dogwood Bicycle Tour map

Since the Piketon Dogwood Festival will be moving from the streets of Piketon to the Pike County Fairgrounds this year, the 45th annual Dogwood Bicycle Tour will be moving its starting and ending point as well.

With the demolition of the old Piketon High School eliminating that usual parking area, the ride will begin and end in Waverly and will follow its same route, only going in the opposite direction from previous years.

Dogwood Cyclists (3).JPG


Dogwood Tour Registration Form

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments