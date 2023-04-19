Since the Piketon Dogwood Festival will be moving from the streets of Piketon to the Pike County Fairgrounds this year, the 45th annual Dogwood Bicycle Tour will be moving its starting and ending point as well.
With the demolition of the old Piketon High School eliminating that usual parking area, the ride will begin and end in Waverly and will follow its same route, only going in the opposite direction from previous years.
Organized by Matt Minter, the 50-mile tour will begin and end at the Pike County Government Center in Waverly on Saturday, April 29, starting at 8 a.m. The cost is $10 and includes a map, sag service (someone to pick riders up in case they cannot complete the route) and a commemorative patch. The patch is available to the first 25 riders. Pre-registration ensures that a rider will get one. The registration form as well as the map is attached to the online version of this story.
According to Minter, starting and ending in Waverly will keep cyclists from crossing the railroad tracks at the fairgrounds multiple times as well as minimize getting on and off of U.S. 23. The route will begin in the Scioto Valley and climb to the Summit Hill area. The tour follows secondary highways and county roads with lots of spring wildflowers along the way.
“The good people at the Nipgen United Methodist Church will again be offering their legendary, homemade chicken and noodles at the halfway point,” Minter included on the registration form. “Many bikers nickname this the ‘chicken noodle ride’. From there, it is mostly downhill back to Waverly.”
For more information, contact Minter by email at mmcrafts1983@gmail.com or by phone at (740) 947-5409. Registration forms and payments may be mailed to 1645 Pennington Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
