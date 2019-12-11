The Purple Hat Club met on Monday, Nov. 25 at New Covenant Church in Waverly for their Thanksgiving dinner and a brief business meeting.
A few games of "Thanksgiving Bingo" were played following the silent auction.
Officials for the group's 2020 year were elected as follows: President Becky Fannin; Vice President Betty Whitt; Secretary Janice Sharp; Treasurer Mary Steinhauer; Chaplain Ruth Barth.
Several Christmas cards were addressed by the group.
The following were in attendance: Ruth Barth, Soni Crabtree, Thelma Ealey, Becky Fannin, Pat Hacker, Ruth Kohser, Linda Montgomery, Bev O'Larte, Ramona Park, Wanda Riley, Christina Scearce, Kay Scearse, Janice Sharp, Mary Steinhauer, Donna Wasson, Betty Whitt, and Claire Carrier.
The group will meet on Dec. 23 at the home of Janice Sharp on Loy's Run Road for the annual Christmas party and gift exchange.
All area ladies are invited to attend the monthly meetings.
