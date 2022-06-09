CHILLICOTHE — Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of five health care providers, across multiple service lines.
These incoming physicians and advanced practice providers are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region.
Adena is pleased to welcome:
Melissa Cannon, Certified Nurse Practitioner is now caring for patients at Adena Urgent Care locations in Chillicothe, Circleville, Hillsboro, Jackson and Waverly. Cannon has been with Adena since 2016 serving as a registered nurse in Labor and Delivery. Her experience also includes RN care in emergency department and operating room settings with health care organizations across southern Ohio. She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Chamberlain University.
Samuel Gontkovsky, PsyD is accepting new patients at the Adena Counseling Center in Chillicothe. Dr. Gontkovsky brings to Adena over two decades of experience in clinical practice, research, teaching, and administration. He is a graduate of Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL, where he earned his doctorate degree in Clinical Psychology.
David Higgins, Certified Nurse Practitioner joins Adena Occupational Health. Higgins has been with Adena since 2017 serving as a Registered Nurse, NP Preceptee and Patient Care Associate. He earned his Master’s degree in Nursing from The Ohio State University.
Bharat Marwaha, MD comes to Adena Cardiology seeing patients in Chillicothe and Circleville. A board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Marwaha earned his medical degree from the Government Medical College in Amritsar, India. He completed his residency and fellowship at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, OH.
Benjamin Thomas, Certified Nurse Practitioner is welcomed to the growing team of providers at Adena Endocrinology in Chillicothe. Thomas comes to the Health System with years of nursing clinical experience spanning across southern Ohio throughout his career. He earned his Master’s degree in Nursing from Cedarville University in Cedarville, OH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.