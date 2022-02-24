1. Pancake and sausage supper to be held on Tuesday
The Piketon-Jasper United Methodist Church, located at 619 East Second St. in Piketon, will be having its pancake and sausage supper on Tuesday, March 1 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The supper is open to the public and donations will be accepted. The church congregation encourages everyone to come and enjoy delicious pancakes and sausage and invite family and friends.
2. News Watchman, APG Ohio earn ONMA honors
On Thursday, the News Watchman and fellow publications of Adams Publishing Group received multiple awards from the Ohio News Media Association in the Hooper Non-Daily Newspaper Contest.
As a mid-sized non-daily, the News Watchman took home honors in news, sports, advertising, photography, and more. See inside for more details.
3. Feb. 27 in History
On Feb. 27, 1933, The burning down of the Reichstag building in Berlin gave the Nazis the opportunity to suspend personal liberty with increased power. On Feb. 27, 1962, South Vietnamese president Ngo Dinh Diem was unharmed as two planes bombed the presidential palace in Saigon. On Feb. 27, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a Virginia pool club can’t bar residents because of color. On Feb. 27, 1988, Debi Thomas became the first African American to win a medal at the Winter Olympics.
