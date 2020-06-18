Elm Grove resident Minnie Scowden will turn 100 years old on June 26.
On Saturday, June 27, she will be sitting on her front porch at 8870 Chenoweth Fork Road from 1 to 3 p.m., so she can have a "safe distancing" birthday. Friends, family and community members are encouraged to drive by during that time, roll down the windows, and sing or wish her a happy birthday.
According to her grandson Mark Ballis, Scowden is a huge Cincinnati Reds fan. Ballis said he used to call her "Ball" as a child. Ballis also says, "She is a very humble, sweet and very wise young lady!"
