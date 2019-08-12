PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
June 3, 2019
Justin P. Roar - Petty theft. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Rural King in the amount of $139.99. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling.
Sarah L. Carr - OVI/Under the influence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail sentence. Must be completed within six months. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling.
Sarah L. Carr - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
June 5, 2019
Carla S. Wolfe - Possession of criminal tools and criminal mischief. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Carla S. Wolfe - Petty theft. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Rural King, Waverly, Ohio 45690 and shall be removed from the diversion program. $400 fine. $100 in court costs.
Randy L. Freeman - Contributing to unruliness and open container. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant completed diversion program. No cost to defendant.
Elijah J. Flanery - Contributing to unruliness and underage consumption. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant completed diversion program. No cost to defendant.
Troy M. Fleckinger - Domestic violence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0384 B. Throughout the period of defendant's probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Troy M. Fleckinger - Assault and flee/elude. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Devyn L. Underwood - Petty theft. Dismssed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Community service completed. No cost to defendant.
Michael L. Lowman - Possession of drugs. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Michael L. Lowman - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Robin L. Day - Provide false information. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Today is 42nd day. Speedy trial time runs after 45 days - cannot have jury trial within speedy trial time. Defendant agrees to pay court costs. $100 fine.
Randall B. Detillion - Domestic violence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.). Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Nicole Carroll. $100 in court costs.
Randall B. Detillion - Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Ernie L. Adams - Att. Deer Permit. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Today is 42nd day. Speedy trial time runs after 45 days - cannot have jury trial within speedy trial time. Defendant agrees to pay court costs. $100 fine.
Aaron E. McCutcheon - Domestic violence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed 19CRB0381 and 19CRB0336 A & B. Throughout the period of defendant's probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for counseling. Defendant shall not order, pay for, or share the cost of, purchase or attempt to purchase, consume or possess any beverage containing alcohol. Further, the defendant shall not be physically present at any place where beverages containing alcohol are sold or otherwise furnished by consumption on the premises. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.) and shall refrain from all contact with Casey McCutcheon and Roman McCutcheon. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 211 North Market Street, Apartment A, Waverly, Ohio and shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs. 60 jail days.
Aaron E. McCutcheon - Violation of protection order (2X). Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0331 and 19CRB0381. Throughout the period of defendant's probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for counseling. Defendant shall not order, pay for, or share the cost of, purchase or attempt to purchase, consume or possess any beverage containing alcohol. Further, the defendant shall not be physically present at any place where beverages containing alcohol are sold or otherwise furnished by consumption on the premises. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.) and shall refrain from all contact with Casey McCutcheon and Roman McCutcheon. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 211 North Market Street, Apartment A, Waverly, Ohio and shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs. 30 jail days.
Aaron E. McCutcheon - Violation of protection order. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0331 and 19CRB0336 A & B. Throughout the defendant's probation supervision, he shall not refuse any test and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. Defendant shall not order, pay for, or share the cost of, purchase or attempt to purchase, consume or possess any beverage containing alcohol. Further, the defendant shall not be physically present at any place where beverages containing alcohol are sold or otherwise furnished for consumption on the premises. $100 in court costs. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Casey McCutcheon and Roman McCutcheon. Defendant shall stay away from 211 North Market Street, Apartment A, Waverly, Ohio 45690 and shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs. 60 jail days.
Jerry R. Gillum - Disorderly conduction. No contest. Reduced. Defendant shall serve 15 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer.
Jerry R. Gillum - Disorderly intoxication. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant shall serve 20 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer.
Jerry R. Gillum - Open container. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant shall serve 20 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer.
Jerry R. Gillum - Littering. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Troy M. Fleckinger - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Troy M. Fleckinger - Resisting arrest. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 18CRB080 A. Throughout the period of defendant's probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. Defendant shall not order, pay for, or share the cost of, purchase or attempt to purchase, consume or possess any beverage containing alcohol. Further, the defendant shall not be physically present at any place where beverages containing alcohol are sold or otherwise furnished by consumption on the premises. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Lisa Cook. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 211 North Market Street, Apartment A, Waverly, Ohio and shall undergo mental health counseling. Defendant shall stay away from 2552 Hunting Run Road, Lucasville, Ohio 45648. $100 in court costs. 60 jail days.
Michael C. Winningham - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
