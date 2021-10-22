1. More COVID-19 deaths reported by Health District
WAVERLY- The Pike County General Health District reported two additional COVID-19 deaths over the past week, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 70.
The individuals were both males, one in his 30s and another in his 70s. Over the past two months, 30 deaths have been reported by PCGHD.
2. Pike County Hunger Walk returns to the streets of Waverly
WAVERLY- After having only a virtual option last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Pike County Hunger Walk returned to the streets of Waverly on Sunday, Oct. 17.
Since COVID-19 is still very much a part of everyday life, the virtual option was offered again this year, as well as the in-person event.
See inside for photos and more details.
3. Oct. 24 in History
On Oct. 24, 1929, Black Thursday - the first day of the stock market crash - took place which began the Great Depression. On Oct. 24, 1931, Al (Alphonse) Capone, the prohibition-era Chicago gangster, was sent to prison for tax evasion. On Oct. 24, 1945, The United Nations came into existence with the ratification of its charter by the first 29 nations. On Oct. 24, 2008, Many stock exchanges worldwide suffered the steepest declines in their histories; the day becomes known as "Bloody Friday."
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
