PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
April 19, 2021
Keith B. McGuin - Carrying concealed weapon, handle firearm and weapons under disability. Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to $10,000 cash or 10 percent bond, random drug testing, comply with case plan with Pike Co. Children's Services.
Gary T. Southworth - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
William E. Beach - Theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the premises located at Rural King, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
William E. Beach - Falsification, resisting arrest, obstruction of official business and possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Faith A. Ward - Child endangerment. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Hannah Webb, Erica Virgin, Bella Ward, and Lillian Lawson. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Maura Scarbrough - Child endangerment. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Hannah Webb, Erica Virgin, Bella Ward, and Lillian Lawson. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Maura Scarbrough - Child endangerment, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Michael L. Henderson - Handle firearm, possession of drug instruments, drug paraphernalia, and weapons under disability. Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to $10,000 cash or 10 percent bond, random drug testing, sign up for alcohol/drug counseling.
Brandon W. Hahn - Criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Pinehurst Apartments, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
Terry L. Fooce - Driving under suspension - Financial Responsibility Act. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall serve 40 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Timothy W. Ritchie - Driving under suspension violation. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall serve 40 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Waverly
2.954 acres: J & J Waverly Land Development LLC to Bailey Square Waverly LLC. Warranty Deed. April 6, 2021.
Lot 281 Waverly Estates No. 1B: Howard Holdings LTD to Jacob A. Coverdale. Warranty Deed. April 7, 2021.
Lot 8 Wells S. Jones Addition: Alicia Gecowets, Matt Gecowets, Thomas Monroe and Sandra Monroe to Aaron G. Overly and Anna V. Overly. Warranty Deed. April 7, 2021.
0.4945 acres: Jerome D. Catanzaro and Molly M. Catanzaro to D&T Enterprises LLC. Warranty Deed. April 7, 2021.
Part In-Lots 210 & 211 James Emmitt’s Third Addition: Cheryl Grass and Thurman C. Grass to Elisabeth M. Howard and Michael J. Howard. Warranty Deed. April 8, 2021.
Lot 70: Kathy J. Adams and Jeffrey A. Koehler to Dressed by Jenny LLC. Warranty Deed. April 12, 2021.
Lot 157 Waverly Heights: Melwood Royster to Morgan Bandy and Dylan Yoakem. Warranty Deed. April 12, 2021.
Lot 91 Waverly Estates 1B: David J. Phillips and Matilda Kaye Phillips to Kevin D. Smith and Leatha E. Smith. Warranty Deed. April 15, 2021.
