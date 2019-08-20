Cold War Patriots (CWP), a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for worker benefits, will host a free social event for A-Plant, Fernald, Mound & GE Workers on Tuesday, August 27, in Portsmouth and on Wednesday, August 28, in Hamilton. The events are from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. each day. Lunch will be served.
Tuesday, August 27 (Portsmouth)
Scioto County Welcome Center
342 Second St.
Portsmouth, Ohio
BBQ buffet from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Wednesday, August 28 (Hamilton)
Courtyard by Marriott
1 Riverfront Plaza
Hamilton, Ohio
Taco bar from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
In addition to lunch, the events will feature prize giveaways, including a grand prize drawing at 12:45 p.m. The CWP Chairperson Tim Lerew says the organization’s members have requested these types of social events to complement the informational meetings CWP hosts to explain the ins and outs of the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA).
“The nuclear weapons industry is a tight-knit group of people who enjoy getting together to reconnect with co-workers who became friends by sharing a passion and commitment for serving our country,” Lerew says. “We invite workers to grab a friend and join us for a fun afternoon.” Lerew adds that nuclear weapons workers do not need to be members of the CWP organization in order to attend.
