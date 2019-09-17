The Pike County Senior Center is inviting the community to join us for the 3rd Annual “A Taste of Pike County” Celebrity Chef Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. This is a fundraising event aimed at providing much needed financial support for the Senior Center and the senior meals programs, providing vital services to many Pike County Senior Citizens. The theme for the evening is Mardi Gras, with dinner being prepared by the Lake White Club. In addition to the dinner, there will be appetizers made by local celebrity chefs, music, cash bar and a live auction.
Local celebrity chefs are also volunteering their time and talent to support the services of the Pike County Senior Center. They include: Victor and Cynthia Brushart; Phyllis and Jack Snyder; Lora Traylor and Linda Trusty; Dave Crawford and Josh Newland; Lois Rapp; Brooke Greene and Lloyd Harmon; and returning champion Michelle Diehl and her le sous-fifre Amber Wheeler.
Each celebrity chef will have a container on their table to collect votes for the People’s Choice Trophy. $1 = 1 vote, $5 = 5 votes, etc. The winner of the evening will receive a trophy and an invitation return as a Celebrity Chef All-Star in future “Taste of Pike County” fundraising events. Be sure to come out and support your favorite chef as well as the Pike County Senior Center and its senior citizen meal programs.
Emcee for the evening is Paul Price.
The Pike County Senior Center is a full service senior center designated as the Focal Point for senior services in Pike County by the Area Agency on Aging. Services and activities provided through the Pike County Senior Center are designed to enrich the lives of local seniors, promote their independence and help them safely remain in their own homes for as long as possible.
Sponsor and donation options are available. Our Premier Sponsors will be provided six (6) tickets to the event, company name/logo prominently displayed at the event and company name/logo printed in the dinner program. If you would like to support the Senior Center, but cannot attend, you may choose to donate instead.
Premier Sponsor $500
Company logo/name will be prominently displayed at the event, company name/logo will be printed in the dinner program, recognized at the event and reserved table for six (6) with personal wait staff.
General Seating is also available for $50 a seat.
Doors and cash bar open at 6 p.m.
Attendees and sponsors of the 3rd Annual “A Taste of Pike County” Dinner will help ensure the success of the annual event. This is a great opportunity to help the seniors of Pike County and to mingle with other community members.
For ticket information, you can stop by the Pike County Senior Center located at 402 Clough Street, Waverly, or call Amanda Elliott or Chelsea Adams (740) 947-5555. No tickets will be sold at the door.
