Edgar and Ellen Wills of Waverly, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 12.
They were married Aug. 12, 1949, at the home of the bride’s parents Ina and Dewey Keaton, Hinton, West Virginia. Reverend Hackney of Central Baptist Church, Hinton, West Virginia, officiated.
Edgar, eldest son of Ted and Estelle Wills, met Ellen at a party. They lived with Ellen’s parents for the first year of marriage. They later moved to Waverly, Ohio, for employment. Edgar retired from the Goodyear Atomic Plant. They raised their three sons in Waverly: Tom, David and Tim.
Their extended family now includes three granddaughters, one grandson and two great grandsons. They continue to reside in their home in Waverly. They are long-term members of the First Baptist Church of Waverly.
