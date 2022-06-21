WAVERLY — Festivities for Bristol Village’s 60th anniversary get started on Wednesday and will carry out over the remainder of the week.
Starting on June 22, the stroll run or roll is set for 10:30 a.m. Registration is $40 and benefits the Bristol Village Foundation. At noon, a celebration picnic will be held at the Melligan Pavilion- open to all villagers. The Amish picnic menu is $5 per person.
Thursday’s activities start at noon with a luncheon for second generation families at the Multipurpose Room-Glenn Center. At 3 p.m., an afternoon celebration at the Healthcare Center will take place with sundae bar, music, and recognition celebration for former employees who live in the Village and residents in their 90s and 100s.
The day is concluded by a Special Edition Enrichment Hour at the Glenn Center, going from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. BV history videos, skits, and puzzles will be included in the event.
An open house from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 24 will be set for all villagers. Prizes will be handed out at the event for those that get their passports stamped by touring BV areas such as the Museum Cottage, Resident Garden Tour, Scioto Valley Model Railroad Club, sporting demonstrations and much more.
Weekend events are as followed:
June 25
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Classic Car Show and food trucks in the grassy area behind the Glenn Center. There are no costs to attend and lunch is available for purchase.
5:15 p.m.: Dinner/Potluck with 60’s trivia, fashion show, and photo booth at the Glenn Center. Attendees are told to wear 60’s attire and to bring a dish to share. Pizza will also be available at this free event .
June 26
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Founder’s Day at the Healthcare Center with family fun activities.
2:30 p.m.: Concert at Healthcare Center presented by Bristol Village musicians. Refreshments served.
6 p.m.: Tranquility Park Candlelight remembrance and blessing. Join Chaplain Paul Girdley and resident presenters for a time of remembrance and memorial. All residences welcome.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
