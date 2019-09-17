Josephine Louise Vassar
Josephine Louise Vassar was born Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan, Montana. Parents are William “Chris” & Andee Vassar of Polson, Montana. Paternal grandparents are Howard and Debbie Vassar of Polson, Montana. Maternal grandparents are Bill Chapman and Monica Chapman of Waverly, Ohio.

