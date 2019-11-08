The S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Program had its regular meeting on Oct. 14 at the Pike County Senior Center.

Rick Jenkins called the meeting to order with a prayer by Don Chapman and the Pledge of Allegiance by all led by Claire Carrier.

Minutes of the last meeting were read by Laurel Jenkins and accepted.

Treasurer’s report was given by Shirley Louderback and accepted.

We had no guest speakers.

Next meeting will be Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Pike County Senior Center, 402, Clough Street, Waverly.

All seniors are welcome to attend the meetings.

Load comments