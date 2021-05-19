PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
March 24, 2021
Brian Creasman - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant is a first time offender within 10 years for sentencing purposes. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days. License suspended from Feb. 6, 2021 through Feb. 6, 2024.
Brian Creasman - OVI/Breath High and fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Roger B. Parker - Kindle fire. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $500 fine. $100 in court costs.
Vanessa K. Bolen - Criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the premises located at 234 Copeland Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
Ashley P. Federici - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Ashley P. Federici - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Billie J. Green Jr. - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Billie J. Green Jr. - Drug paraphernalia (2X). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Timothy E. Lemaster - Driving under suspension — Financial Responsibility Act and fictitious registration. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Timothy E. Lemaster - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Landon G. Boyer - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jose F. Martinez - No operator’s license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Austin J. Blevins - OVI/Under the influence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail sentence. License suspended from March 24, 2021 through March 23, 2024. $375 fine. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days.
Austin J. Blevins - Distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
