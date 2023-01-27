This is the record for the most games won as an NFL coach.
Don Shula, the legendary coach of the Miami Dolphins, who led them to multiple Super Bowl victories and the only perfect NFL season in the history of the sport, has the most career coaching wins with 347. Considering there are only 16 regular-season games in a season in the NFL, that is an amazing feat.
No. 18
This is the average number of minutes of action in a baseball game.
Baseball is a game of standing. While you may not agree with that statement, the numbers do not lie. Studies found that roughly 90% of a given baseball game is spent standing. They also found that in the total length of a baseball game, from start to finish, there is roughly 18 minutes of action. That means that per inning, there is only 2 minutes of action, with 1 minute going to each team batting.
No. 29
This is number of minutes for the longest point ever in a tennis match.
Tennis is a game of points, not time. Unlike sports like basketball and soccer, the game does not end at a time limit, but rather when a certain score is reached. That did not work in Vicki Nelson and Jean Hepner’s favor in their match in 1984. Hepner and Nelson played a single point for 29 minutes, hitting the tennis ball back and forth a total of 643 times.
