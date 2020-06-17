Fluor-BWXT is proud to support Waverly City School’s Community Outreach and Parent Engagement Program (COPE) with a $1,000 donation.
The COPE program is a unique proactive approach to improving the lives of students by addressing concerns and situations that often fall outside of the traditional roles of education.
‘’We applaud the initiative Waverly City Schools is taking to help support their students in and out of the classroom,” said J.D. Dowell, FBP site deputy director. “By addressing these needs with the COPE program, Waverly is empowering students to improve their classroom performance and help families succeed.”
The program provides a wide range of assistance to students and their families. Each student’s needs are unique and the program is dedicated to building strong relationships for success. The program also works closely with many local organizations to ensure they are able to provide the resources the students need.
“We appreciate community partners like Fluor-BWXT who have a passion for supporting education and believe in our mission and vision,” said Ed Dickens, superintendent of Waverly City Schools. “Our COPE program has grown significantly over the past two years as our district works diligently to meet all the needs of all students.”
The program provides everything from food, clothing, medical, and utility assistance to helping parents find jobs and families find housing.
The recent donation will be used to help expand COPE’s food pantry and allow the program to help more students and their families.
