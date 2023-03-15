ODOT

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Transportation announced today that it expects to invest a record $2.5 billion into more than 1,000 projects during this year’s construction season to improve transportation and make Ohio’s roads safer across the state.

“There is no better place to be than right here in Ohio, and these new projects will help us keep our infrastructure in a good state of repair,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Everyone in our state benefits from safe roads, and I am looking forward to seeing the end results of this year’s roadway improvement projects.”


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments