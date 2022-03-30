Giving seniors the opportunities for hands-on education, while spending some time in the great outdoors, is the purpose of the new Eastern High School Conservation Science class.
According to Robie Day, Principal of Eastern Middle/High School, a statewide email was sent out by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to schools during the previous 2020-2021 school year. ODNR would offer free hunter education certification, as well as their boater education certification, if there was a teacher on staff who was or could become certified to teach it through environmental science or recreational programs.
“Mr. (Bill) Legg has taken it and run with it. This is an important area of study. Schools teach science, but conservation science isn’t usually taught,” said Day. “We offered it to seniors only, since it is an advanced course. There were 12 who took it, and they all love it. We are in a great location for the class, since there are so many public lands around us.”
Legg was recently recognized at the Eastern Local School District’s Moment of Excellence during the March 14 meeting for his efforts to implement the new Conservation Science course. He shared more with the News Watchman about the new course offering at EHS, which includes instruction in conservation, hunting, fishing, trapping, shooting sports, and boating. The students skinned a Beaver as a part of their trapping curriculum.
“The curriculum focuses on the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation (NAMWC) and how it contributes to saving wildlife and ecosystems,” said Legg. “The curriculum was created by Sportsman Alliance. They offer support for anything we need for the class. They are an awesome group to work with.”
In January 2022, ODNR announced that it was providing more than $329,000 in Boating Safety Education Grants across Ohio. In all, 15 community boating safety education programs received a total of $329,378 this year through the Boating Safety Education Grant Program. One of those 15 entities listed was Eastern High School in Pike County.
Individual grant awards provided by ODNR’s Division of Parks and Watercraft range from $3,790 to $30,000. The grant program supports local purchase of safety equipment, such as kayaks, life jackets, and trailers. Eastern Local Schools received the maximum amount of $30,000.
According to ODNR, the grants are funded by Ohio’s recreational boaters through the Waterways Safety Fund, which consists of a share of the state motor fuel tax, watercraft registration and titling fees, and funding from the U.S. Coast Guard.
“The safety training provided by local grant recipients strengthens our efforts to make sure Ohioans enjoy a fun and safe boating experience,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz in a press release.
Legg wrote a grant proposal for the 2022 Boating Safety Education Grant.
“We will receive $30,000 to purchase a 24-foot enclosed trailer as well as 32 kayaks (with life jackets and paddles) with the grant money. We will use kayaks as part of the conservation science curriculum,” said Legg. “We will expand the boating curriculum next year once we receive the kayaks, which will be purchased through the boating safety education grant.”
Just last week, on March 24, the students in the class went to Scioto Trail State Park for trout fishing. That just happened to be the day that the ODNR was set to release catchable Rainbow Trout in Caldwell Lake at Scioto Trail State Park. The ODNR will be stocking 71 public lakes in all during the months of March, April and May.
Rainbow trout are raised at Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and measure between 10 to 13 inches when they are released by the Division of Wildlife. Sales of fishing licenses along with the federal Sport Fish Restoration program support operation of Division of Wildlife fish hatcheries.
“The students seem to enjoy the class. Community members who hear about the class have praised it. Students are always ready for our next outdoor adventure,” said Legg.
“I’m an Ohio Hunter Education instructor, as well as an OBEC instructor (Ohio boater education instructor). Students who take the class will obtain their hunter education certification, as well as their boater education certification. I will join ODNR this spring to be certified in ODNR paddle sports.”
Kayaking trips have been a highlight for the students.
“We have a unique and beneficial class at Eastern High School that ensures that students are both Hunter Education and Boater Education certified. I don’t know of another school or class in the state that offers both hunter’s education and boater’s education (OBEC) to students,” said Legg, explaining that Ohioans must take an Ohio hunter education course prior to purchasing their first Ohio hunting license. Under Ohio law, anyone born on or after January 1, 1982, who operates a boat in Ohio powered by more than 10 horsepower must provide proof of boater education.
Guest speakers, including the county conservation officer, have visited the classroom. Students have created deer feeders, as well as placed trail cams at the state-certified ODNR WILDsite on the school grounds. So far, the cameras have revealed sightings of deer, coyotes, birds, opossums, raccoons, squirrels, and even bobcats.
The WILDsite at the school includes a pond that is also utilized by the Eastern High School Science Club.
“We hold an annual fishing tournament for science club members. We also have an annual seed sale to raise money for science club,” said Legg. “We have planted trees, added bird nesting boxes, fish habitat structures in the school pond, and planted wildflowers. We also have honey bee hives at school.”
Legg, who teaches Life Science, Biology, AP Biology, and Conservation Science, is glad to open a world of opportunities to students beyond the classroom.
“The big thing for this class is that it gets students to experience the outdoors who would not have been able to do so,” said Legg. “It’s great to see kids participating in outdoor activities and off of devices.”
