COLUMBUS, Ohio – The vibrant colors of fall are fading in most parts of the Buckeye State, but there are still a few spots of peak color left. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is calling this the best fall color season in years.
“While there are still pockets of peak colors throughout the state, most leaves are beginning to fade and fall off the trees,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “I recommend everyone get out now and enjoy the last days of a fantastic fall color season! A great way to enjoy the outdoors this time of year is to visit one of the numerous historical locations we have across the state including pioneer villages, fire towers, and even memorials.”
To celebrate Ohio’s unique and diverse history, ODNR is marking historic sites in state parks, forests, and nature preserves. Visitors can learn about the people who left their marks via buildings, memorials, and structures through the new “Let’s Get Historic” signs located all over the state. Each site is marked with a descriptive sign and a QR code to help visitors learn more.
ODNR is also showcasing artifacts, historic patches, sculptures, and artwork within our state parks and nature preserves on a new website. This new online museum, called the Cardinal Collection, is putting these pieces of history right at your fingertips.
As we end our fall color season, the cool chill in the air means that the holidays are right around the corner. Don’t forget to give the gift of the great outdoors – including the latest limited edition state park ornament, which will be debuted soon! And also be on the lookout for our winter hiking series.
You can find the most eye-catching leaves on ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes:
Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure
Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks
Fun events happening around the state
ODNR encourages people to share fall color photos using #OhioFall22. Each week, ODNR will choose photos from those who use this hashtag to share on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more fall color photos, follow ODNR, Ohio State Parks, Ohio State Forests, and Ohio. Find It Here. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ohiodnr, @OHStateParks, @odnrforestry and @Ohio.FindItHere.
The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit Forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook @odnrforestry and on Instagram @odnrforestry (instagram.com/odnrforestry).
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
