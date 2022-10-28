COLUMBUS, Ohio – The vibrant colors of fall are fading in most parts of the Buckeye State, but there are still a few spots of peak color left. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is calling this the best fall color season in years.

“While there are still pockets of peak colors throughout the state, most leaves are beginning to fade and fall off the trees,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “I recommend everyone get out now and enjoy the last days of a fantastic fall color season! A great way to enjoy the outdoors this time of year is to visit one of the numerous historical locations we have across the state including pioneer villages, fire towers, and even memorials.”


