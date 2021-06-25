The Buchanan Buccaneers 4-H Club has been very active in the community recently, as they have completed multiple service projects. The first project they completed this spring was to collect items to donate to the Pike County nonprofit animal organization Pike Pet Pals. The next project the club was able to complete was a cleanup outing at Mount Latham Cemetery. The club donated their time on Mother’s Day to cleanup trash in and around the cemetery. When the day was finished, the group had collected over nine bags of trash from the cemetery.
Buchanan Buccaneers 4-H Club Participates in Multiple Community Service Projects
