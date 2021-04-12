Have you been outside in the last few weeks? Spring wildflowers are popping up in so many places. I see them in my woods, on roadsides, and in special places set aside for the public. These ephemerals will not last long, and the migrant birds are coming back in increasing numbers. Insects are doing their thing. Each one shouts that spring, spring, spring is here.
Last week I visited Glady Riley Preserve three times. Let me explain. Last year my husband and I missed the rare Golden Star lilies. We were too late. This year I made up my mind to see them, and I did. On each return visit, someone else was with me. The last was the best. Conditions were ideal. Those lilies were open and profuse. We topped it off with a visit to Scioto Brush Creek Preserve. No guided Spring Wildflower Pilgrimages will happen this year in our area. Take your own hike. We have a multitude of places close to home available to us.
Scioto Trail State Park, on 144 Lake Road off U.S. 23, is a great place to catch the spring wildflower showcase. A friend and I parked across from the Camper Cabins beyond Caldwell Lake and the Camp Store this spring. We did a little exploring off trail and found spring beauty, cutleaf toothwort, coltsfoot, and bloodroot along the creek. Around the lake, several people were fishing and boating that day. Found only in early spring, I have seen Duskywing Skippers here in the past. While not butterflies or moths, these dark brown creatures are closely related. My friend and I next decided to hike the Friendship Trail. What was new? White trout lily, Pennsylvania sedge, and common bluet grew on either side of the this trail. Sedge is not grass. It is a grass like perennial (lasting three or more years) plant. This one prefers upland woods, and that is just where we found it. As we drove down the road to exit the park, we saw wildflowers along the side of the road. Parked at a pulloff, a man and his dog enjoyed the view of hills many miles in the distance.
Cooper Wildflower Woods, on the backside of Bristol Village, contains many native wildflowers. For such a small garden, the variety is great. You would have to visit several nature preserves or parks to see all of these plants. Here this collection is an easy access point to see them all at once. Drive all the way down Wendy Lane in Waverly, and you will find it. This visit topped my previous one a few weeks before. Last week a friend and her boyfriend drove down to Whipple State Nature Preserve to see Twinleaf in bloom. Why go that far when you can find it and much more here? The list of flowers and trees blooming and in bud is so long. I will not list them all but encourage you to visit and discover for yourself. An assortment of colors and shapes appear in this peaceful place. A Spring Azure showed up. This bit of blue is a small butterfly. With closed wings, they are light gray with black markings. When they are in flight, that flash of blue appears inside when their wings are open. A Cabbage White, our most common butterfly, also flew through the garden. It was a very birdy day. Starlings chattered in the treetops. A male Downy Woodpecker pounded at a tree trunk, and the female was near. Robins and cardinals seemed used to being around people. The birds like to hang out in this spot. I wonder what is happening there now.
In my ongoing effort to bioblitz my own property, it is time for another yard survey. Things change fast in spring, and it has been a little over a week since I explored it. This project has been a time of learning for me. Every year from spring to fall, I review and discover what is on our property. The iNaturalist app’s Photo ID feature has made that much easier. From monitoring nests to counting caterpillars to surveying bees, no year is the same. From the inside, our family has noticed the male Red-winged Blackbirds frequenting the suet feeder. I saw three in the front yard a few mornings ago. Eastern Meadowlarks and Northern Flickers have been here several days in a row. I saw them again this morning. Juncos are still present. Any day now I expect them to leave us and fly north.
Nest box 1 has a House Sparrow nest in it already. It is time to set the trap. The male picked the wrong yard for his territory. Nest box 3 has a partially built nest, probably another House Sparrow. It is the only box that I cannot see from inside the house. The front porch of our barn is a good vantage point for observing its residents. Each nest has no eggs. Our redbud trees’ pink buds are still closed tight. The black cherry leaves are coming out. Spicebush now has leaf shoots; it flowered a few weeks ago. Bird talk gives me cause for contemplation. Lifting my eyes, I followed the sounds: chirping, tweeting, singing, repeating. I do not yet know most songs and calls. Being a visual birder, I still have a long way to go when it comes to recognizing auditory avian signals. Black raspberry leaves are presenting. Cutleaf toothwort has been in bloom for weeks. The rue anemone and spring beauty remain. These last two return visitors both grow on the southern side of our lot near the ravine.
Entering the shed to access the woods, two Metric Paper Wasps and three False Bombardier Beetles greeted me. They had been enjoying the shadiness of this structure until I opened the door. The beetles fled from the invading sunlight. Pale green samaras are the winged seeds of trees like maple, elm, and ash. Our American elm has a great deal of them this year. My childhood joys included tossing maple keys up high to watch them spin back to the ground. I located a small patch of yellow fumewort, another wildflower, in one spot on the backside of our woods. A crow, Mourning Dove, and two more birds I did not recognize called. I do not have to know what they are to appreciate them. Nest box 4 held a neat, little bluebird nest. The Common Blue Violet patch near the garage looks good. A Tree Swallow pair looked at nest box 2. They may be curious and moving on. They might plan to stay and start a family. Regardless, I am glad to see them again. A bumblebee bebopped and buzzed from one flower to the next. It was looking for nectar and pollen.
To find more spring in our area, you do not have to travel a long distance. Pike Lake State Park hosts several wildflowers. Going to Samson Obrist Woods in Beaver is a good idea. Last spring it was not yet open to the public. We need to discover what grows there. Not far from Pike County, go to Lake Katherine, Miller, Scioto Brush Creek, and Shoemaker Nature Preserves. Farther away, visit Manchester’s Ohio River Bluffs and Whipple Preserves as well as Shawnee State Forest to our south. Spring wildflowers and good birding await you. From now until summer, new life is abundant. Slow down and pay attention. You will be glad that you did.
