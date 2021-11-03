CHILLICOTHE- Pike County voters, alongside those in Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, and Ross counties, supported a renewal of the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services levy on Tuesday.
The ADAMH levy is at an annual rate of $31.50 for homes valued at $100,000, for 10 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023. Annually, the levy would raise $4.7 million but would not increase taxes.
All of the counties individually supported the levy, receiving more than 60% of the 35,825 votes. Here is how the vote-by-county broke down:
- Pike: 1,976 for, 1,640 against
- Fayette: 2,415 for, 1,397 against
- Highland: 2,869 for, 2,119 against
- Pickaway: 6,714 for, 4,339 against
- Ross: 7,547 for, 4,809 against
In a press release, ADAMH said the passage of this levy allows them to reinforce a strategic plan to best utilize service delivery today and provides hope for tomorrow.
"We are committed to meeting the recovery needs of families throughout our service area with evidence-based programming that will strengthen our community and individuals in recovery," the board said. "This YES vote allows us to better provide for those families in need."
Executive Director Penny Dehner spoke with the News Watchman before the Nov. 2 vote to further discuss what ADAMH does.
During an interview on Thursday, Oct. 21, she said the need for the levy became abundantly clear over the past year-and-a-half of the coronavirus pandemic, where mental health services have become in even higher demand.
“With COVID, people’s mental health has really suffered, not only adults but our kids as well,” said Dehner, ADAMH prevention programs serving more than 10,000 children last year within their network. “The need for services is greater than it has ever been.”
After the levy passed, Dehner also expressed her gratitude towards the board and its partners- community volunteers, county commissioners and local law enforcement officials- for their support.
"We want to thank each of our communities for their votes. A win in each county is remarkable and we couldn't be more thrilled with the support," she said. "We will continue to build a great behavioral health system of care for the residents of our five county area."
Created in 1967, The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is required by the Ohio legislature to ensure the availability of community-based alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross Counties.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
