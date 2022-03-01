WAVERLY— Next week, the curtains will be opened for Waverly High School and their presentation of “Les Misérables.”
As Choir Director Hunter John explained on Tuesday, preparing the ensemble for its four performances between March 10 and March 12 takes a considerable amount of time, effort, and goodwill from the community.
Casting for the play began in December, but as Waverly’s Choir Director for grades sixth through 12th, it really begins much earlier.
“I get to know their voice, hear their development,” said John as the cast prepared for practice at Waverly High School. “From there, I can kind of pick a show where I know I have the voices for.”
“Les Misérables,” set in 19th century France, as he explained requires a male-heavy cast to meet what is needed from what the songs require in terms of pitch.
With a cast completed, that’s when it takes-on the call for all hands on deck.
“There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes,” said John. “We would not be able to produce this kind of show without the parents of the kids, without the community of volunteers that come into help.”
That means calling on dads of cast members to help, led by Josh Remy and Bill Childers, with the set design. On Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the crew gets onto that engineering work- a sight John said the audience will be impressed to see.
Band Director Zach Ross directs the pit orchestra, which is composed of hired musicians. They, however, are the solely paid help outside of Waverly City Schools staff.
Costumes come primarily from WCS’s wardrobe, but, in a play with 50-plus cast members, some rentals are required.
From marketing the show to the public to getting advertising, John says the community’s backing behind the play is greatly appreciated. Without it, the show might not go on.
Those attending can expect new additions from past performances, John said, some of which may be spotted by theatre lovers.
For starters, the entire two-hour and 40-minute long performance has no speaking lines between songs. All dialogue will be through songs intertwined throughout the performance instead.
“I don’t want to give any spoilers, but there is a set piece that is very common in “Les Misérables” and it’s probably noted as one of the most iconic set pieces,” he said. “I’m not going to say the name of it because people that know the show can probably guess what the set piece is.”
What can be revealed at this time are the new electronic pieces of equipment that the cast will be working with. So their voices can be heard above the pit orchestra, cast members will be wearing microphones that will go along the side of their faces.
Moving parts, costume changes sometimes needed within only 30 seconds, are also being implemented this week as the first performance is a little over one week away.
Those performance dates and times are scheduled as followed:
- March 10, 7 p.m.
- March 11, 7 p.m.
- March 12, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets for students are $8 and $10 for adults, which can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61741.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.