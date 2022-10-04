medallions

Photo — Fluor-BWXT Site Project Director Greg Wilkett and Site Project Deputy Director James Miller thank Jim Lewis, Dave Setty and Matt Sevens for their role in potentially saving the life of a co-worker at the Portsmouth site in Pike County, Ohio. They received one of Fluor’s highest awards, the Silver Medallion Medal of Safety award.

 Photo submitted by Fluor-BWXT

PIKE COUNTY, OH--On Sept. 7, three Fluor-BWXT employees at the Portsmouth site received Fluor’s prestigious Silver Medallion for their courage, intuition, and quick actions to save the life of a co-worker who was exhibiting physical signs of a potentially serious illness.

The Silver Medallion Medal of Safety is one of Fluor’s highest safety awards and is given to employees who act in a lifesaving manner and assist others in distress, either on or off the job. The award was established in 1992, and recipients embody Fluor’s most vital commitment of protecting each other.

