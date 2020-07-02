APG Ohio’s Hometown Heroes winners have been announced.
Winning the $200 prize is Jeff Coleman, of Circleville. According to his bio, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has organized monthly cruising in Circleville for people to get out of the house and cruise the streets with their families, donating food and money to good causes and building positive memories during a crisis.
Finalist Charlotte Hill won the $125 prize. Charlotte, who is an LPN, has worked at the Pickaway County Health Department, Pickaway County Head Start, and a local factory, to name a few, according to her bio. Among other community activities, serving on local boards, etc., she is an active member of Second Baptist Church in Circleville and is well known and loved in the community, her bio states.
The other finalist, winning the $75 prize, were the Associates of OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College. According to their bio, this staff, including doctors, nurses, lab associates, and custodial staff, are serving daily on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.
APG Ohio/Michigan, publisher of the Pike County News Watchman and several other papers in the state, wishes to thank the sponsors of the Hometown Heroes contest: Walmart, Rent-2-Own, Pat Hartman Democratic Candidate for Hocking County Commissioner, Millstone BBQ, Hungry Buffalo, and Atomic Credit Union.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.