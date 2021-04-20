Pike County, Ohio – Western Elementary students from Pike County will soon be exploring engineering, ecology and geology while having fun at summer camp at Cave Lake near Latham thanks to a $2,500 donation from Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP).
“We are very excited about being able to offer this opportunity by sponsoring programs at YLA,” FBP Community Relations Specialist Deneen Garner said. “This is a way for us to show future workforce members the importance of considering careers in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). At the same time, it serves as a springboard to our Science Bowl, Science Alliance, STEAM Ahead, and scholarship programs.”
The day camp programs are for students in 1st through 6th grades. Grants or donations from the community and area businesses help fund facilities and programs at Cave Lake.
This is the second time FBP has provided support to YLA during their “growing” years. Cave Lake encompasses a 42-acre lake, more than 700 acres of ground, a lodge, cabins, and about 70 campsites.
David Cooper, executive director for YLA in Ohio and West Virginia, said they’ve been looking forward to hosting camps at Cave Lake this year.
“It’s always good to include an educational component while having fun because the kids are more engaged and get more out of it,” Cooper said. “We’re focusing on building leaders.”
Eventually, they could host 30,000 people year-round. David King is the past executive director for YLA in Ohio and West Virginia.
“The Nature Conservancy had this on their list as one of the most significant properties to save,” King said. “Their idea was that this is the number one site in Ohio for outdoor education for kids and science education. I think the site is one of a kind.”
On June 5, there will be a run/walk fundraiser and pie auction at Cave Lake to raise money for expanding/developing facilities and programs at the lake. For more information, contact CaveLake@YLA-YouthLeadership.org.
