The Eastern Local Schools District announced its honor roll and perfect attendance recipients for the second nine weeks of the school year.
Those names are as followed:
High School 2nd Nine Weeks Honor Roll
9th Grade
- Nataleigh Blankenship
- Carson Salisbury
- Madilen Day
- Xane Runyon
- Lydia Park
- Garrett Cody
- Anna Lesh
- Audrey Nolen
- Riley McCoy
- Kalli Stephenson
- Joseph Barnett
- Kimberly Maki
- Sheyenne Montgomery
- Macy Dyke
- Dalton Southworth
- Hailie Plummer
10th Grade
- Emma Hesson
- Lacey Bevins
- Hannah Felts
- Briahna Cooper
- Isabell Stevens
- Jace White
- Cayden Haislop
- Esmeralda Canaday
- Ayden Keeton
- Ylexia Clark
- Braylon Lamerson
- Jerious Moore
- Wyatt Montgomery
- Edward Salmen
- Alicea Paredes
- Michael Tackett
- Brayden Clark
- Grant Wilson
- Kelsey Poorman
- Sandra Conley
- Ayla Boggs
- Teagan Werner
- Madison Shuler
11th Grade
- Ethan Brown-Harris
- Emma Young
- Hayden Tuggle
- Sofia Salisbury
- Kelsey Helphenstine
- Alexis Clark
- Savanna Montgomery
- Neil Leist
- Kinsley McDermott
- Brayden Barker
- Chloe Sanders
- Ryan Golden
- KJ Reinsmith
12th Grade
- Jesse Pennington
- Kyla Poorman
- Wyatt Hines
- Abigail Cochenour
- Addison Cochenour
- Madisson Colley
- Tessa Lykins
- Madalyn Martin
- Matt Martin
- Taylor Slusher
- Brodie Beavers
- Abbigail White
- Andrea Peters
- Lance Barnett
- Brianna Blankenship
- Lauren Born
- Warren Simpkins
Eastern MS/HS Perfect Attendance
6th Grade
- Marijane Barnett
- Hunter Compton
- Kaylee Newsome
- Shade Runyon
- Kelly Wolfrod
7th Grade
Dawson Cody
8th Grade
- Jubal Bevins
- Breanna Iseton
- Landon Kuntzman
- Christian Smith
9th Grade
- Nataleigh Blankenship
- Morgan Hardin
- Tucker Leist
- Lydia Park
- Xane Runyon
- Jordan Thacker
10th Grade
- Lacey Bevins
- Emmy Canaday
- Mellony Clark
- Payton Hardin
- Michael Tackett
12th Grade
Jesse Pennington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.