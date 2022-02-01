The Eastern Local Schools District announced its honor roll and perfect attendance recipients for the second nine weeks of the school year.

Those names are as followed:

High School 2nd Nine Weeks Honor Roll

9th Grade

  • Nataleigh Blankenship
  • Carson Salisbury
  • Madilen Day
  • Xane Runyon
  • Lydia Park
  • Garrett Cody
  • Anna Lesh
  • Audrey Nolen
  • Riley McCoy
  • Kalli Stephenson
  • Joseph Barnett
  • Kimberly Maki
  • Sheyenne Montgomery
  • Macy Dyke
  • Dalton Southworth
  • Hailie Plummer

10th Grade

  • Emma Hesson
  • Lacey Bevins
  • Hannah Felts
  • Briahna Cooper
  • Isabell Stevens
  • Jace White
  • Cayden Haislop
  • Esmeralda Canaday
  • Ayden Keeton
  • Ylexia Clark
  • Braylon Lamerson
  • Jerious Moore
  • Wyatt Montgomery
  • Edward Salmen
  • Alicea Paredes
  • Michael Tackett
  • Brayden Clark
  • Grant Wilson
  • Kelsey Poorman
  • Sandra Conley
  • Ayla Boggs
  • Teagan Werner
  • Madison Shuler

11th Grade

  • Ethan Brown-Harris
  • Emma Young
  • Hayden Tuggle
  • Sofia Salisbury
  • Kelsey Helphenstine
  • Alexis Clark
  • Savanna Montgomery
  • Neil Leist
  • Kinsley McDermott
  • Brayden Barker
  • Chloe Sanders
  • Ryan Golden
  • KJ Reinsmith

12th Grade

  • Jesse Pennington
  • Kyla Poorman
  • Wyatt Hines
  • Abigail Cochenour
  • Addison Cochenour
  • Madisson Colley
  • Tessa Lykins
  • Madalyn Martin
  • Matt Martin
  • Taylor Slusher
  • Brodie Beavers
  • Abbigail White
  • Andrea Peters
  • Lance Barnett
  • Brianna Blankenship
  • Lauren Born
  • Warren Simpkins

Eastern MS/HS Perfect Attendance

6th Grade

  • Marijane Barnett
  • Hunter Compton
  • Kaylee Newsome
  • Shade Runyon
  • Kelly Wolfrod

7th Grade

Dawson Cody

8th Grade

  • Jubal Bevins
  • Breanna Iseton
  • Landon Kuntzman
  • Christian Smith

9th Grade

  • Nataleigh Blankenship
  • Morgan Hardin
  • Tucker Leist
  • Lydia Park
  • Xane Runyon
  • Jordan Thacker

10th Grade

  • Lacey Bevins
  • Emmy Canaday
  • Mellony Clark
  • Payton Hardin
  • Michael Tackett

12th Grade

Jesse Pennington

