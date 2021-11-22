The musicians are practicing and the stage is set for The Ohio Valley Symphony’s annual Christmas Show on December 4 at the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium in the Pt. Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School. Under the direction of Guest Conductor Steven Huang, The Christmas Show will be a lovely mix of classical Christmas and holiday pops and other songs of the season to warm your heart and fill your senses.
The program, now an Ohio River Valley tradition, is at 7:30 pm in Pt. Pleasant WV. Locally-based Holzer Health System is the long-time sponsor of the evening's festivities. This concert that brings to mind the twinkling lights in the tress and chocolate bonbons is the perfect pick-me-up for our Return to Christmas concert.
The OVS will feature some Christmas confections starting with the waltz master, Johann Strauss, Jr.’s Vienna Bonbons, a tribute to the Viennese tradition of performing Strauss’ music every New Year’s Day. Following are some well-known favorites, What Child is This, Good King Wenceslas and Bethlehem Down, all written by British composers as well as a portion of Humperdink’s fairy tale opera Hansel and Gretel, where the children fall asleep dreaming of candies and cakes.
The iconic image of the season will be heard in Erich Korngold’s The Snowman and more sweets make the scene with Pure Imagination, from the musical "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” in a special arrangement for the OVS by Maestro Huang. Another arrangement of Hunag’s is a mystery medley of well-known Christmas songs and the audience can play ’name that tune.’ The concert is rounded out with Mel Torme's The Christmas Song and another selection by a British composer, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Christmas Overture.
Who will be the next Maestro for a Moment? Dr. Joshua Bryant, Rebecca Honett and Tasha Wyant-Gaskins, will be vying for the chance to conduct The Ohio Valley Symphony in Sleigh Ride by raising the most funds by intermission of the concert. Vote early and vote often by sending checks to the OVS at PO Box 424 Gallipolis OH 45631or go to the website at arieloperahouse.org and cast your monetary vote online via Paypal. This annual FUNdraiser helps keep live music available for the region.
The OVS is devoted to bringing great music played by great artists to the Ohio Valley – and making orchestral music easy to love. The doors are open and the public is welcome to attend OVS rehearsals for free at 7-10 p.m. on Fridays and 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays on concert weekends. Open rehearsals are a wonderful way for young and old alike to listen to live symphonic music when schedules and timing do not allow them to attend concerts. They also offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what goes into preparing an orchestral performance.
While the Ariel is under construction for a new HVAC system, OVS concerts will be held at the Wedge Auditorium located at 280 Scenic Dr. in Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia. The Wedge Auditorium is an ADA accessible facility. All OVS musicians are fully vaccinated for the covid virus and the audience is expected to wear masks. Tickets are general admission at the Wedge Auditorium, please practice social distancing while in the building and in choosing your seats.
Tickets for The Ohio Valley Symphony's concerts are $25 for adults, $23 seniors and $13 for students and are available on the website at arieloperahouse.org or ohiovalleysymphony.org or at the door.
Funding for The Ohio Valley Symphony is provided in part by Holzer Health Systems, the Ann Carson Dater Endowment and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.