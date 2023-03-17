ODNR fish hatchery

Visit one of six state fish hatcheries this spring to learn about its operations and purpose.

 ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites the public to visit a state fish hatchery during this year’s open houses to learn more about their operations and purpose. Hatchery open houses are free of charge.

The Division of Wildlife operates six state fish hatcheries, which raised and stocked more than 52 million fish in 2022. Sport fish species raised for stocking in public waters include cold-water fish (rainbow trout, steelhead, and brown trout), cool-water fish (saugeye, walleye, yellow perch, and muskellunge), and warm-water fish (hybrid-striped bass, channel catfish, blue catfish, and bluegill). These hatcheries enhance many of the inland fishing opportunities that anglers enjoy.


