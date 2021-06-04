Each year, the fourth and fifth grade Waverly Intermediate School Council members select a specific service project to help out in the community. This year the council voted to support the Adena Cancer Center for their service project.
The entire student body was invited to donate to the cause. Members, classmates, and staff donated blankets, scarves, headphones, water bottles, puzzle books, coloring books, colored pencils, pencils, etc. to help support the project.
On Wednesday, Student Council Advisor Mrs. Melinda Rhoads, and Waverly City School Employee Mrs. Lori Maple, took 9 boxes full of donated items to the Adena Cancer Center in Chillicothe, OH. The staff at the Center was very appreciative and thankful for all of the donations.
The Student Council says that they would like to thank all those students and staff members who donated to their service project.
Information and Photos provided by Vicki Hoover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.