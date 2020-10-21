Eagles donation
Submitted Photo

Waverly Eagles donated $500 to the Pike County Sheriff's Office Halloween Bash on Oct. 27. Pictured from right to left are: Trustee Rockie Natoli, Sheriff James Nelson, Chairman of Board of Trustees Bryan Roberts, Auxiliary President Valena Roberts, Kelli Pennington. Not pictured Trustees Darren Lightle, Jay Osborne and Charles Dalton.

