Through the week ending May 9, 2020: The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Pike, Ross, and Scioto counties. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com
PIKE COUNTY
Work continues on a slide repair project on C.R. 50 (Watson Rd.) between Hay Hollow Rd. and Mutton Run Rd. C.R. 50 will remain restricted to one lane with traffic maintained using temporary signals. The location of the signals, work zone boundaries, and timing of the signals may change as work progresses, but no additional traffic impacts are currently anticipated. All work is expected to complete by summer 2020. (#19-0478)
Work has begun on a bridge replacement project on SR 124 between Spicy Run Rd. and Latham Hill Rd., East of Latham. Traffic will be maintained in one lane using temporary signals throughout construction. This project is expected to complete by late Summer 2020. (#19-4028)
Work has begun on a bridge maintenance project on US 23 over the Scioto River just north of Piketon. US 23 Northbound will be reduced to one lane daily for this work. (#19-1050)
MAY 4: Work is set to begin on a culvert replacement project on SR 104 between Loys Run Rd. and Ganderhook Rd. Traffic will be maintained in one, 12-foot lane throughout construction using temporary signals. This project is expected to complete by Summer 2020. (#19-0618)
ROSS COUNTY
Work has resumed on the SR 207 connector project. Crews will be installing temporary pavement along SR 159 in advance of construction of two roundabouts. Traffic will be maintained in two, 10-foot lanes on SR 159. Construction on this project is expected to complete by Fall 2020. (#19-0438)
Work has begun on a culvert replacement on SR 207 just south of Clarksburg. This replacement will be completed via jack-and-bore, with minimal impacts to traffic. When necessary, traffic will be maintained in one lane using flaggers. Construction on this project is expected to complete by Summer 2020. (#19-0491)
Work has begun on a bridge maintenance project on SR 104 over Yellow Bud Creek between Yellowbud Rd. and the Pickaway County Line. Traffic will be maintained in one lane using temporary signals throughout construction. This work is expected to complete by early Summer 2020. (#19-0577)
Work has resumed on a safety project to add turn lanes and improve signalization at Plyleys Lane and Western Ave. (US 50) in the city of Chillicothe. Traffic will be maintained on Western Ave. in one lane each direction. This project is expected to complete by Summer 2020. (#19-0323)
Work has begun on a resurfacing project on SR 41 between US 50 and SR 28. SR 41 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with traffic maintained by flaggers. This project is expected to complete by Summer 2020. (#20-0029)
Work has begun on a resurfacing project on US 35 between US 50 and Vigo Rd. Traffic will be maintained in one lane in each direction during construction. This project is expected to complete by late Summer 2020. (#19-0513)
SCIOTO COUNTY
Work has begun on a culvert replacement project on SR 73 between Washington Ave. and Galena Pike. Traffic on SR 73 will be maintained in one lane in each direction throughout construction. Galena Pike will be closed just south of Briggs Rd. for 60 days as part of this construction starting March 23. This project is expected to complete by early Summer 2020. (#19-0579)
Work has begun on a bridge replacement project on SR 73 between Otway and Rarden. SR 73 will be reduced to one, 10-foot lane maintained using temporary signals between Dry Run Rd. and Laurel Fork Rd. (Old SR 73) throughout construction. Additionally, Laurel Fork Rd. will be closed for 5 days during this construction, with traffic detoured east on Laurel Fork to SR 73. Dry Run Rd. will be closed for 120 days at the intersection with SR 73, and traffic will be detoured via Johnson St. and Euclid Ave. This project is expected to complete by Fall 2020. (#19-0349)
Work has begun on a double bridge replacement project on SR 73 between Arion Rd. and Big Spruce Little Bear Rd. Traffic will be maintained in one, 10-foot lane using temporary signals throughout construction. Additionally, Big Spruce Little Bear Rd. will be closed for five days near the end of the project. This project is scheduled to complete by Fall 2020. (#20-0110)
Work has begun on a safety improvement project on SR 140 between Lang-Slocum Rd. and Dixon Mill Rd. Initially, traffic impacts for this project will be minimal, with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Starting Monday, May 4, the western access of Lang-Slocum Rd. will close for the duration of the project. Traffic traveling to and from Lang-Slocum Rd. will be maintained using the eastern access. This project is expected to complete by late Summer 2020. (#20-0148)
Work has begun on a resurfacing project on US 23 from SR 348 to the Pike County Line. Traffic will be maintained in one lane in each direction during this construction. This project is expected to complete by Fall 2020. (#19-0578)
MAY 4: Work is set to begin on a resurfacing project on US 52 from SR 522 to the Greenup Dam. US 52 will be reduced to one lane in each direction daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mon-Fri. This project is expected to complete by late Summer 2020. (#20-0111)
