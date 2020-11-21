Attention Pike County Retired Teachers:

Due to COVID-19, we have not been able to have the Retired Teachers meetings.

In order to keep our scholarship commitments, we will need to collect the dues. Please send your membership dues of $10 with an enclosed self-addressed, stamped envelope so your card can be returned to you.

Please send dues to:

Shirley Daniels, Treasurer

230 Newland Ridge Road

Waverly, OH 45690

Stay safe!! We hope to meet again soon.

Thank you so much,

Dr. Larry Meredith

