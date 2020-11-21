Attention Pike County Retired Teachers:
Due to COVID-19, we have not been able to have the Retired Teachers meetings.
In order to keep our scholarship commitments, we will need to collect the dues. Please send your membership dues of $10 with an enclosed self-addressed, stamped envelope so your card can be returned to you.
Please send dues to:
Shirley Daniels, Treasurer
230 Newland Ridge Road
Waverly, OH 45690
Stay safe!! We hope to meet again soon.
Thank you so much,
Dr. Larry Meredith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.