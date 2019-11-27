PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Oct. 3, 2019
William E. McDaniel – Failure to control motor vehicle. Guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Oct. 4, 2019
Cody Ballein – Failure to control motor vehicle. Guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Oct. 7, 2019
Curtis M. Lyon – Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19TRC0658 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Curtis M. Lyon – Reckless operation. No contest. Defendant has completed three day D.D.I.P. $375 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Deanna M. Blumenschein – Reckless operation. Guilty. Six months standard probation. $150 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Jon C. Lucas – Criminal trespassing. Guilty. Three years standard probation. The defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Joshua K. Wooten – Failure to control motor vehicle. Guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Walter R. Smith – Failure to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Oct. 9, 2019
Adam M. Althouse – Failure to control motor vehicle. Guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Ashley M. Morris – Assault. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Glenn and Anita Morris. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 3317 Wynn Road. $100 in court costs.
Ashley M. Morris – Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 169CRB0715 B and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Cole E. Fite – Assault. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (Batterer’s Intervention Program B.I.P.) and shall refrain from all contact with Miriah Daniel. $100 in fines. $100 in court costs.
David M. Grubb – Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0684 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No costs to defendant.
David M. Grubb – Domestic violence. No contest. Three years standard probation. Throughout the period of defendant’s probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
David M. Grubb – Receiving stolen property. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; to be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Dustin L. Pfeifer – Breaking and entering. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; to be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Dustin L. Pfeifer – Petty theft. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Sargent’s Sales and Rentals, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
Joey D. Hunt – FRA suspension. No contest. $100 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Tyler L. Shaw – FRA suspension. Guilty. $100 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Zachary P. Howard – Criminal damages, criminal mischief and persistent disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Oct. 16, 2019
Amber D. Hinshaw – Aggravated burglary, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; to be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Armour J. Rumfield – Non-compliance suspension and distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19TRC1005 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Armour J. Rumfield – OVI/under the influence. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant is a first time offender within ten years. $375 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Austin R. Gillenwater – Fleeing and eluding. No contest. Six months standard probation. Throughout the period of defendant’s probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
David P. Herrmann – Arson and possessing criminal tools. Bind over. Defendant waived preliminary hearing case is bound over to next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Kayne M. Jordan – Underage possession. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant completed community all 104 hours of community service. No cost to defendant.
Leland A. Sprouse – Possession of drugs and criminal damages. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant is in Star Community Justice Center. No cost to defendant.
Maverick Mosley – Domestic violence, FRA, and no operator’s license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Robert L. Dale – Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 16CRB0367 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Robert L. Dale – Obstructing official business. No contest. Three years of standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Steven P. Crabtree – DUS-FRA. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant obtained a valid license. No cost to defendant.
Terry L. Titer – Obstructing official business. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Terry L. Titer – Possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia possession. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0079 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Wyndan Skye – Failure to confine. Not guilty. $25 in fines.
