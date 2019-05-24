The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be on the roadways as part of the Click it or Ticket campaign to encourage motorists to wear safety belts. The Click it or Ticket campaign began May 13 and will be enforced through June 2. In 2018, 18 vehicle occupants died in 17 fatal crashes that occurred in Ohio during Memorial Day weekend. “Of those fatalities, seven were OVI-related and seven were unbelted,” a recent Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) news release stated.

789 OVI arrests were made by the OSHP during the 2018 Memorial Day weekend.

The Patrol has also joined members of a 6-State Trooper Project “to focus on occupant protection. Highly visible, the enforcement includes the Patrol, West Virginia State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Michigan State Police, Kentucky State Police, and Indiana State Police. Begun on Monday, May 20 the initiative will continue through Monday, May 27.

The 6-State Trooper Project provides coordinated and combined security services and law enforcement in highway safety, intelligence sharing and criminal patrol areas.

“Buckling up and driving sober are essential to ensuring the safety of yourself, your family and others,” Governor DeWine said. “We encourage drivers to make responsible decisions this holiday weekend and every day.”

“We want everyone on Ohio’s roadways to arrive safely at their destinations,” said Patrol superintendent, Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “t’s important to designate a sober driver and buckle up every trip, every time.”

To prepare motorists for the Memorial Day weekend and the upcoming summer driving season, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, AAA and the Ohio Department of Transportation will be conducting a media availability session.

AAA is expecting he highest Memorial Day travel volume since 2005 (nearly 1.7 million Ohioans traveling at least 50 miles from their home between Thursday, May 23 and Monday, May 27).