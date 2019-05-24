As part of the Click it or Ticket campaign, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be visible on the roadways during Memorial Day weekend, encouraging vehicle occupants to wear safety belts. The campaign began on May 13 and will extend through June 2.
18 vehicle occupants died in 17 fatal crashes in Ohio during the Memorial Day Weekend last year.
“Of those fatalities, seven were OVI-related and seven were unbelted,” a recent Ohio State Highway Patrol news release stated.
789 OVI arrests were made by the Patrol during the 2018 Memorial Day weekend.
The Patrol has joined members of a 6-State Trooper Project “to focus on occupant protection.” Included in the highly-visible enforcement are the Patrol, West Virginia State Police, Pennsylvania Police, Michigan State Police, Kentucky State Police and the Indiana State Police. The initiative, which began on Monday, May 20 will extend through Monday, May 27.
The 6-State Trooper Project aims at providing coordinated and combined security services and law enforcement in highway safety, intelligence sharing and criminal patrol areas.
“Buckling up and driving sober are essential to ensuring the safety of yourself, your family and others,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “We encourage drivers to make responsible decisions this holiday weekend and every day.”
“We want everyone on Ohio’s roadways to arrive safely at their destination,” said Patrol superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “It’s important to designate a sober driver and buckle up every trip, every time.”
AAA expects the highest Memorial Day travel volume since 2005 (nearly 1.7 million Ohioans traveling at least 50 miles from home between Thursday, May 23 and Monday, May 27) and 90 percent of travelers in Ohio will choose to drive to their destinations. AAA said it expects to receive more than 15,000 roadside assistance calls and advises motorists to make sure their vehicles are “road trip ready” before traveling.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said it will try to reduce the impact that ongoing and active construction projects will have on traffic over the Memorial Day weekend, but motorists should always be careful in construction zones.
