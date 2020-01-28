The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is reminding citizens that the nomination period for the 20th Annual Star of Life Awards closes Feb. 21.
The Ohio Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians (Ohio ACEP) and EMS will join the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services on May 20 to host the annual ceremony during National EMS Week.
The Star of Life Awards were created by Ohio ACEP and EMS to recognize outstanding achievements and to honor those in Ohio’s EMS system whose accomplishments rise above the day-to-day excellence.
Categories seeking nominations include:
• EMS Stars
• EMS Provider of the Year
• EMS Agency of the Year
• Frank Giampetro Distinguished EMS Educator of the Year
• EMS Medical Director of the Year
• Jack B. Liberator Lifetime Achievement Award
Award criteria, eligibility rules and nomination instructions are described at www.ems.ohio.gov
