Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding grants to Ohio's Second District from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services include the following:
Highland Health Providers Corporation
$636,650
Hopewell Health Centers, Inc.
$1,197,440
Healthsource Of Ohio, Inc.
$1,497,500
THE COMMUNITY ACTION COMMITTEE OF PIKE COUNTY
$765,200
COMPASS COMMUNITY HEALTH
$544,490
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.