Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding grants to Ohio's Second District from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services include the following:

Highland Health Providers Corporation

$636,650

Hopewell Health Centers, Inc.

$1,197,440

Healthsource Of Ohio, Inc.

$1,497,500

THE COMMUNITY ACTION COMMITTEE OF PIKE COUNTY

$765,200

COMPASS COMMUNITY HEALTH

$544,490

