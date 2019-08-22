Several local students will enjoy new hands-on lessons in science this school year thanks to a donation from Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP).
Educational kits from FBP’s training department will be used to help students gain a better grasp of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (S.T.E.M.), an initiative teacher Jennifer Buckler says is crucial to the educational development of her students at Jasper Elementary in Piketon.
“My goal is to incorporate STEAM (STEM fields including Arts) within my technology classroom setting to foster intellectual, entrepreneurial and technical talent and design thinking,” Buckler said. “Observing a 5-year-old engineer a robot and code it to move and make noises is pretty amazing, but doesn't compare to the excitement and joy of seeing a child successfully completing a challenging project. STEAM lessons differentiate to meet the needs of all learners while improving independent thinking, problem-solving skills, and overall engagement.”
Sharon Grooms, FBP training director, says each kit is different and offers new challenges.
“Whether it’s demonstrating the principle of hydraulics and pneumatics, to learning the principle of force and structural integrity, each kit offers a different S.T.E.M. education lesson.”
Kits also were presented to classrooms at Eastern Elementary (Pike County) and Huntington Elementary (Ross County).
