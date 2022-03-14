Elvis

Elvis is a very friendly, laid back dog who needs a new home. He is 1-2 years old, 45 pounds, vaccinated and treated for parasites. He will be neutered for free after adoption.

For more information on Elvis and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

