From the Wednesday, May 2, 1973, Waverly News and Republican Herald ...
SCOUTS RECEIVE HIGHEST AWARD
HIGHEST AWARD — At a Court of Honor ceremony held at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Waverly on April 23, Scouts John Rittenour, Jr. (second from left) Greg Anderson (left) and Ralph Williamson (second from right) of Troop 80, St. Mary’s Church, received the coveted “Eagle” award. Making the presentation was John S. Hamilton (center) of Chillicothe, President of the Chief Logan Council, Boy Scouts of America. All three recipients are from Piketon. John Jr., is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John T. Rittenour, Sr.; Greg, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Anderson; and Ralph, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Allen L. Williamson. Mr. Anderson, right, is the Scoutmaster of Troop 80. The three young men are seniors at Piketon High School where they are active in both school and community affairs. Members of Troop 80 since 1966, they have served in various leadership positions including that of Junior Assistant Scout Master (Staff Photo).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.