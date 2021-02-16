From the Wednesday, May 2, 1973, Waverly News and Republican Herald ...

SCOUTS RECEIVE HIGHEST AWARD

HIGHEST AWARD — At a Court of Honor ceremony held at St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Waverly on April 23, Scouts John Rittenour, Jr. (second from left) Greg Anderson (left) and Ralph Williamson (second from right) of Troop 80, St. Mary’s Church, received the coveted “Eagle” award. Making the presentation was John S. Hamilton (center) of Chillicothe, President of the Chief Logan Council, Boy Scouts of America. All three recipients are from Piketon. John Jr., is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John T. Rittenour, Sr.; Greg, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Anderson; and Ralph, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Allen L. Williamson. Mr. Anderson, right, is the Scoutmaster of Troop 80. The three young men are seniors at Piketon High School where they are active in both school and community affairs. Members of Troop 80 since 1966, they have served in various leadership positions including that of Junior Assistant Scout Master (Staff Photo).

