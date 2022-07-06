The following are the dates and times for Waverly City Schools orientations in the 2022-2023 school year.

Waverly Primary

  • Aug. 22, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Preschool and Kindergarten
  • Aug. 23, 5 to 6 p.m.: First and Second grades

Waverly Intermediate

  • Aug. 22, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Third grade
  • Aug. 23, 6 to 7 p.m.: Fourth and Fifth grades

Waverly Junior High school

  • Aug. 22, 6 to 7 p.m.: Sixth grade
  • Aug. 23, 12 to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Seventh and Eighth grades

Waverly High School

  • Aug. 22, 7 to 8 p.m.: Ninth grade

