WCS announces 2022-2023 orientations Jul 6, 2022 The following are the dates and times for Waverly City Schools orientations in the 2022-2023 school year.Waverly PrimaryAug. 22, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Preschool and KindergartenAug. 23, 5 to 6 p.m.: First and Second gradesWaverly IntermediateAug. 22, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Third gradeAug. 23, 6 to 7 p.m.: Fourth and Fifth gradesWaverly Junior High schoolAug. 22, 6 to 7 p.m.: Sixth gradeAug. 23, 12 to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Seventh and Eighth gradesWaverly High SchoolAug. 22, 7 to 8 p.m.: Ninth grade
