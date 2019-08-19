PORTSMOUTH, OH – The Shawnee State University Department of Public Safety recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested the 15-year-old female driving the vehicle.
David Thoroughman, Director of Public Safety for Shawnee State University reported that at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Aug. 17, Officer AJ Keeton observed a red 2006 Dodge pickup driving eastbound in the 1200 block of 4thStreet operating with no taillights. A traffic stop was initiated in the 400 block of Offnere Street.
During the traffic stop, a juvenile male passenger exited the vehicle and fled east on 5th Street. As Officer Keeton was attempting to track the direction the male suspect was traveling, the female driver exited the vehicle and headed east on 4thStreet.
Portsmouth Police located the female hiding between houses on 5th Street. She was identified after providing false information during the initial contact. The vehicle was registered to Hillview Retirement Center and it was discovered that the suspects did not have permission to have the vehicle. Hillview Retirement Center reported the vehicle stolen when contacted.
The female driver was arrested and charged with Obstructing Official Business 2921.31 (F-5), Receiving Stolen Property 2913.51 (F-4), Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License 4510.12, and Delinquent Juvenile 2152.021.
The Scioto County Juvenile Court was contacted and advised of the situation. It was determined that the juvenile female was on probation through the Scioto County Juvenile Court. She was released to her family.
“I would like to thank the Portsmouth Police Department for their assistance with this incident, specifically Sergeant Andy Dawes and Officer Stacey Croasmun,” SSU-DPS Director Thoroughman said.
The SSU Department of Public Safety will be contacting the Scioto County Juvenile Court to file charges against the juvenile male.
