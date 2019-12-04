PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Village of Piketon
Lot 15 & Part Lot 16 Hilltop Addition: Eugene H. Bumgardner and Robin A. Bumgardner to Audra L. Gullion and Tyler R. Gullion. Survivorship Deed. August 21, 2019.
0.0829 acres: Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority to Kathy Ann Jenkins. Warranty Deed. August 22, 2019.
Half Lot 232: Richard L. Lansing and Carolyn J. Lansing to Nathan A. Maynard and Michelle D. Maynard. Survivorship Deed. August 30, 2019.
Village of Waverly
Lot 179 Waverly Heights: Beatrice Bowling to Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority. Warranty Deed. August 22, 2019.
Tract: Leonard O. Nasman and Diana J. Nasman to Steven Leonard Nasman. Warranty Deed. September 5, 2019.
0.305 acres: Rhonda Taylor and Henry C. Taylor, Jr. to Pike County Recovery Council, Inc. Warranty Deed. September 5, 2019.
Vol 341 Pg. 662: Robert E Moore, Jr. and Kimberly D Moore to Robert E Moore, Jr. and Kimberly D Moore. Survivorship Deed. September 27, 2019.
Beaver Township
Tracts: Hazel D. Bay to Jean C. Ward Trustee, Nancy Joyce Roberts Trustee, and Hazel D. Bay Trust. Certificate of Transfer. September 30, 2019.
10.682 acres: Janet Smith-Young, Janet Smith Young, and David B. Young to Nancy Joyce Roberts. Warranty Deed. October 8, 2019.
Benton Township
24.189 acres: Richard R. Fent to William V. Schmidt. Warranty Deed. September 18, 2019.
1.4706 acres: Roger A. Tackett and Ruby F. Tackett to Nicholas Ray Shanks. Warranty Deed. September 24, 2019.
Tract Grantor Reserves Life Estate: Vergie Howard and Vergie Lemaster to Heather Lynn Staten. Warranty Deed. October 8, 2019.
Benton & Pebble Townships & Ross County
Benton & Pebble Twp. tracts, also Ross County: Timothy D. Francis and Cheryl M. Francis to Kevin Jay Francis. Warranty Deed. September 13, 2019.
Camp Creek Township
Camp Creek Twp. tracts: Ottie W. Reno, Sr. and Ottie Wayne Reno, Sr. to Ottie W. Reno, II, Jennifer Lynn Reno, Lorna Victoria Reno Hawk and Lorna Victoria Reno Hawk. Certificate of Transfer. September 13, 2019.
13,500 sq. ft., also 9,750 sq. ft.: Sheila Caspari to Randy A. Howard and Pamela J. Howard. Survivorship Deed. September 17, 2019.
81.428 acres: Ottie W. Reno, II, Jennifer Lynn Reno, Todd Alan Parrett, Lorna Victoria Reno Hawk, Lorna Victoria Hawk and Todd Parrett to Adam Stine and Jessica Stine. Survivorship Deed. September 20, 2019.
68.016 acres: Ottie W Reno, II, Jennifer Lynn Reno, Todd Alan Parrett, Lorna Victoria Reno Hawk, Lorna Victoria Hawk and Todd Parrett to Jeffrey Conklin and Robin Conklin. Survivorship Deed. September 20, 2019.
City of Waverly
Lot 107 Waverly Place Addition: James D. Martin and Lisa Martin to Kenneth J. Rose and Amanda S. Rose. Warranty Deed. September 18, 2019.
Lot 192 Waverly Estates 1-B: Daryl L. Owens, Jr. and Mary D. Owens to Wade G Cottrell. Warranty Deed. September 18, 2019.
Lot 157 Waverly Heights: Andrea Woodruff and Andrea Gilbert to Melwood Royster. Warranty Deed. September 20, 2019.
City of Waverly Lot: Lawrence Wesleon Bowen and Lawrence W. Bowen to Florence Louise Gross. Certificate of Transfer. September 27, 2019.
Lot 47 Waverly Heights: Alisha M. Guerrero and Alisha Guerrero to Don A. Remy and Karen A. Remy. Warranty Deed. September 30, 2019.
Lot 146 Waverly Heights: Rachel Rider to Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority. Warranty Deed. September 30, 2019.
Lot 163 James Emmitt & Others Addition: John M Huffman, Jr. and Susan B Huffman to Robert L. King and Leona M. King. Warranty Deed. October 2, 2019.
Lot 32 Waverly Estates No 1: Christopher L. Lackey and Katie E. Lackey to Lora L. Cable. Warranty Deed. October 4, 2019.
Lot 20 Waverly Estates No 1-B: Janie E. Stanley to Hayden W. Johnson. Warranty Deed. October 9, 2019.
Jackson Township
5.79 acres, also 0.42 acres: William L. Hopkins and Charlotte E. Hopkins to Big Z Taxidermy, LLC. Warranty Deed. September 23, 2019.
3.7390 acres: Taylor R. Barbee, Taylor R Dolak, and Derek Barbee to Kyle Caudill. Warranty Deed. October 2, 2019.
1 ½ acres: Connie Harris and Connie L. Harris to Shannon Strunk. Warranty Deed. October 04, 2019.
18.371 acres: Sondra Lou Williams to Sondra Lou Williams and Fred Kelly Williams. Warranty Deed. October 9, 2019.
Mifflin Township
1.888 acres, also 2 acres: James Brian Humphrey and Freda E. Humphrey to Charles Darren Hanna and Robin Hanna. Survivorship Deed. September 23, 2019.
3 acres, also 60’ wide right of way: Katrina F. Humphrey to Roby R. Humphrey. Quitclaim Deed. September 27, 2019.
Mifflin Twp. tracts: Scioto Land Company, LLC to BTG Pactual Off Trs, LP. Warranty Deed. October 7, 2019.
5.6670 acres, also 0.2266 acres, 3.018 acres: Daniel Cyrus to Bradley John List and Shannon M. List. Survivorship Deed. October 8, 2019.
