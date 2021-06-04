COLUMBUS — Columbus Crew this week announced that the Club’s Inaugural Match at New Crew Stadium on July 3 will be able to be sold at full-capacity (20,011), allowing the Crew the ability to fill all the seats in its modern and dynamic building beginning with its home contest against the New England Revolution.
The Club also announced that all premium club, suites and loge boxes at New Crew Stadium are sold out for the current season. Limited general seating 2021 Season Tickets are still available at a pro-rated price, starting with matches at the Crew’s new venue. Nine of the 13 matches at New Crew Stadium are weekend contests and include top opponents such as Atlanta United, Seattle Sounders FC, Inter Miami CF, FC Cincinnati and the Crew’s Decision Day match against Chicago Fire FC.
“The opening of New Crew Stadium is all about creating an incredible experience for our supporters. Being able to provide this new level of energy and excitement to a full stadium of people who can share in this special moment together has always been a top priority,” said Columbus Crew Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer Steve Lyons. “Our community has been waiting to experience the Crew in its new environment and we’re excited to transition into our new, modern, dynamic world-class home. We can’t wait to see everyone in person on July 3 for our inaugural match against New England.”
The premium seats at New Crew Stadium are among the highest-end premium experiences in MLS. The Ledge seats hang over the lower bowl and are located in front of the suites in the midfield area, offering one of the best views of the pitch. The Field Club is located at the center pitch and is an all-inclusive experience including beer, wine and gourmet cuisine. Notably, the supporters in the Field Club will be able to see players as they take to the pitch by walking through the Field Club each match. The River Club and Rail Club each provide climate-controlled environments and dedicated private club spaces, along with some of the best views of the stadium.
Limited Partial Plans for four to 10 matches are now available and fully customizable, allowing supporters to choose tickets to the exact contests they want to attend. These partial plans include the ability to attend premium matches by selecting at least four contests and include the opportunity to select exclusive, customized benefits. Supporters can ensure priority access to single match tickets and purchase full or partial Season Ticket Memberships by visiting the following link: crewstadium.com/2021.
As New Crew Stadium’s doors are opened, there will be no official PPE mask or social distancing requirements. However, per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), individuals that are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks in public.
The Black & Gold’s Inaugural Match against the New England Revolution is set to be nationally televised on ESPN at 5:00 p.m. ET. The contest, which will have post-match fireworks as part of the holiday weekend, will mirror the opening of Historic Crew Stadium in 1999, as the Revs were also the visitors for the opening of the first soccer-specific stadium in the United States.
