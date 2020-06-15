More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020. Local students included:
Todd Beekman of Piketon with Associate in Applied Business
Brandon Brewster of Latham with Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Audra Brown of Waverly with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Amanda Burns of Piketon with Master of Education
Brandi Carson of Piketon with Bachelor of Science in Education
Barbara Casey of Piketon with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kelsie Farmer of Waverly with Associate in Applied Science
Sydney Flesher of Piketon with Bachelor of Science
Allen Franz of Waverly with Bachelor of Science in Communication
Kelly Gabumpa of Piketon with Associate in Applied Business
Nicolas George of Lucasville with Associate in Applied Business
Betty Gills of Waverly with Bachelor of Science in Communication
Jessy Gillum of Lucasville with Associate in Applied Business
Dillon Graves of Waverly with Associate in Applied Science
Cody Gregory of Lucasville with Associate in Applied Science
John Grey of Waverly with Bachelor of Arts
Amber Hedge of Lucasville with Master of Social Work
Josh Helton of Waverly with Master of Arts
Adam Holsinger of Lucasville with Associate in Applied Science
Kourtnie Ison of Waverly with Master of Social Work
Jessie Jones of Waverly with Bachelor of Social Work
Katlyn Jordan of Lucasville with Associate in Applied Science
Alyssa Lambert of Waverly with Master of Social Work
Frank Macdonald of Waverly with Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Abby Montgomery of Piketon with Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders
Christy Moraleja of Waverly with Bachelor of Social Work
Brittany Pekkala of Piketon with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Nathan Pennington of Waverly with Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Baillie Reasor of Beaver with Bachelor of Science in Communication
Katherine Savage of Piketon with Bachelor of Science in Applied Management
Rachel Staker of Stockdale with Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
Dakota Tackett of Waverly with Bachelor of Science in Education
Andrew Thompson of Piketon with Bachelor of Specialized Studies
Kaitlyn Thornsberry of Beaver with Master of Social Work
Natalie Ward of Lucasville with Associate in Applied Science
The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Canada, Ecuador, China, Ghana, India and Japan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.