More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020. Local students included:

Todd Beekman of Piketon with Associate in Applied Business

Brandon Brewster of Latham with Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Audra Brown of Waverly with Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Amanda Burns of Piketon with Master of Education

Brandi Carson of Piketon with Bachelor of Science in Education

Barbara Casey of Piketon with Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Kelsie Farmer of Waverly with Associate in Applied Science

Sydney Flesher of Piketon with Bachelor of Science

Allen Franz of Waverly with Bachelor of Science in Communication

Kelly Gabumpa of Piketon with Associate in Applied Business

Nicolas George of Lucasville with Associate in Applied Business

Betty Gills of Waverly with Bachelor of Science in Communication

Jessy Gillum of Lucasville with Associate in Applied Business

Dillon Graves of Waverly with Associate in Applied Science

Cody Gregory of Lucasville with Associate in Applied Science

John Grey of Waverly with Bachelor of Arts

Amber Hedge of Lucasville with Master of Social Work

Josh Helton of Waverly with Master of Arts

Adam Holsinger of Lucasville with Associate in Applied Science

Kourtnie Ison of Waverly with Master of Social Work

Jessie Jones of Waverly with Bachelor of Social Work

Katlyn Jordan of Lucasville with Associate in Applied Science

Alyssa Lambert of Waverly with Master of Social Work

Frank Macdonald of Waverly with Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Abby Montgomery of Piketon with Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders

Christy Moraleja of Waverly with Bachelor of Social Work

Brittany Pekkala of Piketon with Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Nathan Pennington of Waverly with Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Baillie Reasor of Beaver with Bachelor of Science in Communication

Katherine Savage of Piketon with Bachelor of Science in Applied Management

Rachel Staker of Stockdale with Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine

Dakota Tackett of Waverly with Bachelor of Science in Education

Andrew Thompson of Piketon with Bachelor of Specialized Studies

Kaitlyn Thornsberry of Beaver with Master of Social Work

Natalie Ward of Lucasville with Associate in Applied Science

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Canada, Ecuador, China, Ghana, India and Japan.

Load comments