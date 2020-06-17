After hearing the concerns and needs of local governments through teleconferences over the last two months, Auditor Faber announced the launch of a COVID-19 fiscal relief resources page on the Auditor’s website. The available webpage will provide guidance and information to assist local governments navigate the evolving fiscal landscape created by the pandemic.
“It was clear after talking to our clients, that our local leaders want guidance and clarity as we move forward during this crisis,” said Auditor Faber. “This resource will help our local governments get the information they need so they can make decisions with a new level of confidence, and we will continue to work with them to ensure our communities successfully recover from this pandemic.”
The webpage contains a spreadsheet of CARES Act and Federal Assistance funding available for local governments. This spreadsheet should serve as a broad list of grants and will be a valuable tool for local officials to search for funding opportunities without being overwhelmed with numerous other searches and pages.
On the page, local leaders will find free trainings offered by the State Auditor’s office and information about the “fee holiday” for UAN clients and our Local Government Services team. The page also includes Open Meetings guidelines, links to the Auditor’s teleconferences, advisories and policy updates sent to clients, and more helpful resources.
Visit the page here at http://ohioauditor.gov/resources/COVID19_assistance.html
