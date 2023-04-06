For the past few months Waverly Village Council has been mulling over numbers, percentages, job descriptions, job duties, scope of work documents and other factors all with the goal of passing a comprehensive amending of the Wage Ordinance for the village
The Wage Ordinance sets salary and hourly rates for village employees, whether it be elected officials such as mayor, auditor and council members, department heads, department workers, or office personnel.
The first reading of Ordinance #16-2023, which states its purpose as being “To amend the Village of Waverly Wage Ordinance”, was conducted at the March 1 council meeting. Little to no discussion followed about the proposed adjustments. The ordinance received a second reading at the March 15 council meeting. The adjustments and amendments had been mostly prepared by councilman and Finance Committee chair Skymr Bevens.
At a special council meeting, held on March 22, Mayor Greg Kempton and council members met to review the proposed ordinance. After having very little to say during the first two readings of the ordinance, there was much discussion at the special meeting.
Kempton brought up concerns about volunteer fire department personnel, police department personnel, bringing certain employees who were at “same level” to the same hourly rate and a long-standing village policy that gave anyone who had earned bachelor’s degree made one dollar an hour more, receiving raises while they were on runs. A vote passed by unanimously approved that raise.
At Wednesday’s meeting, an ordinance with revised numbers generated by the mayor and the auditor was presented and passed by unanimous vote. The new numbers show a 15.46 percent increase from 2022. Bevens’ proposal showed an increase of 14.40 percent from 2022.
In other news, Kempton brought a proposal to council from Canal Industries for the mowing of St. Ann’s Park, Walnut Street Park and Canal Park.
According to Kempton, the contract states the St. Ann’s Park will be mowed for $65 per mowing, Walnut Street Park is $140 per mowing and Canal Park is $220 per mowing. The parks will usually be mowed every week, but if it rains for several days in a row the grass will need time to dry before it’s mowed.
Councilman Forest Blakeman made the motion to accept the contract, seconded by councilwoman Mary Ellen Cormany and was passed a unanimous vote.
Next was the contract for Bristol Park. Kempton said that Kendall Case proposed a $30,000 contract for mowing, trash removal and herbicide application at the park.
Bevens made the suggestion of acquiring a mower for the youth leagues to mow their own fields. The youth leagues have mowed their own fields in the past.
Kempton said that using tax dollars to insure non-employees to mow it was not a good idea.
“We’re probably just better off having Kendall (Case) mow it,” Kempton said.
“Is there a reason you don’t want to bid this out?” Bevens asked.
Kempton said it took so long to “get everything in line.” Kempton said it took three years when the village started to “get all the bumps worked out.”
A motion was made to accept the proposed contract for Bristol Park and the measure passed by 7-0 vote.
