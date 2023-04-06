seal

For the past few month Waverly Village Council has been mulling over numbers and percentages, jib descriptions, job duties and other factors all with the goal of comprehensively amending the Wage Ordinance for the village. The Wage Ordinance sets the salary rates for all officials in the village whether it be elected officials such as the mayor, auditor and council members, department heads, department workers or office personnel.

The first reading of the Ordinance #16-2023, which states its purpose the amend the Village of Waverly Wage Ordinance, was conducted at March 1 meeting of council. The second reading was read at the Match 15 meeting of council. The numbers read in the ordinance were mostly the work of councilman and Finance Committee chair Skymr Bevens.

In a special council meeting

