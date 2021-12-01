PORTSMOUTH— Southern Ohio Medical Center is inviting the community to participate in their second annual Winner Wonderland event on Dec. 8.
Winner Wonderland is a virtual holiday party in the spirit of the organization’s traditional Winter Wonderland ball. The event will be broadcast live on the SOMC Development Foundation Facebook page.
“Winner Wonderland is a great way to kick off the holiday season,” SOMC Director of Community Relations and Development Angela Wells-Coburn said. “It allows us to gather and celebrate together from the comfort of our own homes.”
For $100, guests have the chance to win a grand prize of $5,000, as well as nine other cash prizes.
In addition to the ten cash prize winners, there will also be a virtual auction featuring items ranging from a catered holiday meal, monthly cupcakes for a year and a trip to the Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina. Tickets are not required to participate in the auction.
To participate in the auction, text “SOMC” to 71760. You will receive a link to an auction site where you can view all the available items and place bids. Bidding begins Dec. 3 and will continue until 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 8.
To reserve a raffle ticket or purchase a sponsorship, please visit somc.org/WinnerWonderland. For additional information about this event, please contact Mary Arnzen at 740-356-5609 or ArnzenM@somc.org.
Proceeds from the event will support the purchase of new, state-of-the-art cardiac monitors.
